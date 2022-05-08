A group, Organisation for Global Youth’s Peace Empowerment and Development Initiative (OGYPEDI), has called on All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopefuls who have close affinity with the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to jettison their ambition.

The group said this in a statement by its National Coordinator, Japhet Omene.

According to the statement, “Nigeria has been critically wounded by this administration. The inability of the Buhari administration to address the key challenges facing the country is a source of worry. We do not think it is proper for any key member of this administration to become the next President of Nigeria. They won’t be different from Buhari. The country needs someone who will heal wounds and not a regular politician who is more concerned about his personal interest.

“The emergence of any key member of the Buhari administration as President will plunge us into further chaos. This is because there will be no improvement from our current situation. Most of those campaigning to be Nigeria’s President in 2023 are part and parcel of this government. Nigerians are wiser now and can’t afford to repeat the same mistake in 2023.”