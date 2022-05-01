A social-political group, Esan Nokpebho Progressive Union, has called on those agitating that the ticket for the Federal House of Representatives, be ceded to Igueben to trend with caution as it may boomerang politically.

The group in a statement by it President, Osolase .G. Ebare, argued that the much talked about ‘Ebakota agreement’ was mainly targeted at lawmakers in Esan land seeking a third term ticket to return to the National Assembly.

They said the chances of Igueben to have the House of Representatives ticket in future will become brighter by supporting aspirants from Esan West which controls majority of the voting population in the constituency.

“As a political pressure group, we have consistently argued that the present arrangement doesn’t favour Igueben for now and that is why we are supporting

“Rt Hon Marcus Onobun, who is seeking the PDP ticket to represent Esan West, Esan Central and Igueben Federal Constituency because the political calculation and permutation favours him.

“Therefore, we have decided to support his aspiration and continue to educate our brothers and sisters in the Constituency that we cannot afford to make the mistake of taking it to Igueben now. If our party, the PDP makes the mistake of taking it to Igueben and APC picks candidate from Esan West or Central where the population lie then it is over.

“We have listened to the position of Hon Marcus Onobun on the matter and it is insightful and politically correct. All Igueben need is to support Esan West.

Esan West and Esan Central must agree because Igueben don’t have the population”