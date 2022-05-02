29-year-old Etim, Alice Ndem is a native of Ito/Idere/Ukwa ward in Odukpani local government area in Cross River State.

She emerged as the best graduating student in her department, Chemical Science, in 2016 with a Second Class Upper. She also bagged her master degree in Environmental and Pollution Control Chemistry, Department of Pure and Applied Chemistry, University of Calabar, graduating with a distinction as Best Graduating student.

Alice is a lecturer with the University of Cross River State. She has published her research papers in more than 10 international journals with high impact factors for the benefits of Nigerians and the world at large.

She has been the Vice President of Odukpani Student worldwide in 2014.

Also, she was the treasure of National Youth Council of Nigeria, Odukpani Chapter.

Alice has also been the Ambassador to faculty of Science CRUTECH (2012) and the Ambassador to CROSS RIVER UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY 2013/2014.

Speaking to newsmen on why she ventured into politics, Alice outlined four areas of priority that she intend to tackle if elected into the green chambers to include; health, education, rural infrastructure, youth and women empowerment.

According to her, the public schools in Calabar Municipal/Odukpani were currently fading away due to collapsed infrastructure, hence the need for a total renovation, building of new blocks and equipping the existing ones with modern day learning facilities.

She promised to support the improvement of education system to make it more efficient, more accessible, more qualitative and relevant while promoting Science and Technical Education to create skills for the new economy.

Alice promised to work with the state to carry out far reaching reforms with a view to developing a knowledge-driven economy which will be closely monitored in the constituency legislative Action Team.

“I will also promote a “Catch-them-Young” approach to skill development.

“My representation will promote an all-inclusive system which will carry along our citizens with special needs by ensuring that the rights of persons living with disabilities are protected and existing laws are implemented, and encouraging the state to adopt these laws,” she said.

For health, the aspirant promise to ensure that comprehensive reform of the Federal Ministry of Health and its agencies implemented in the country are present in the state and constituency.

She promised to promote, through federal and state agencies the expanded access to basic primary healthcare and ensure improved quality of care and clinical governance

While speaking on Youth and women empowerment, she gave assurance that if elected, she will break all barriers that prevents women from reaching their best potential whether in adolescence or adulthood.

“My representation shall promote equal access to jobs and education opportunities and

financial inclusion.

“I will create and promote an environment that provides employment and fulfilment to our youth and women via education, mentorship, vocational training, technology and entrepreneurship initiatives.

“We shall set the standards that discourages the unfair exploitation and persecution of women in our society.

“Also, we shall encourage states and the private sector to incentivize studies for girls in Sciences, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

“We shall create through legislation a special tribunal for crimes against women and children including domestic violence, physical or sexual abuse, rape etc.

“At all times, we will shall increased women representation and retention rates in politics and business, through positive action such as quotas for women on political platform and corporate boards.

“In the area of appointments, my representation shall increase the number of appointments made to young people in government and committees.

Set up an Infrastructure Development Legislative Team (IDLT) in my constituency with coordinating function and a specific mandate of working, accessing and advising in line with the MDAs to fast-track and drive the process of infrastructure development needed in the constituency by any unit of government or international agency for quality assurance.

Promote the development and rehabilitate the connecting road networks across federal constituency

See to the achievement of all infrastructural budgetary provision in my constituency in every budget year

Ensure improvement of power infrastructure for smooth distribution

Ensure the adequate spread and accessibility to the GSM networks in communities in Odukpani that are still out of reach in the national GSM coverage.

Promote the establishment of digital libraries.

“So, my aspiration is pregnant with these four critical approach outlined herewith to bring to the people of Calabar Municipal/Odukpani Federal Constituency. I believe that the tomorrow we care about will not be consumed by our actions today.

“I present myself, youthful and energetic to the people of Calabar Municipal/Odukpani, with a plea that i Etim, Alice Ndem be given a chance to birth critical development to our beloved Federal Constituency and state at large,” she said.