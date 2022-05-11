By Etop Ekanem

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Abia State Mr Ndubisi Otugo Ogah has thrown more light on why he wants to be the next governor of Abia saying that he wants to use vast experience he has acquired as a businessman to transform the economy of the State under a transparent and accountable leadership if elected to occupy the number one position at the government house at Umuahia, the State capital.

Speaking to newsmen on his plans for the state, Ogah who is into oil and gas, hospitality and other businesses vowed to elevate Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State into an industrial pedestal as Japan of Africa to build Abia economy and also move governance to the grassroots and rural dwellers with laudable projects in education, health care, agriculture, electricity and water among other things if elected.

He said the need to realise the potential of Aba as the Japan of Africa is long over due, adding that he will elevate Aba with massive infrastructure and modern faculties particularly good road network with drainages, power supply, tight security network and enacting of favourable policies for ease of doing business which will make businesses to thrive in such manner that will attract investors both within and outside Nigeria.

On his chances of winning the PDP ticket considering the apparent rejection of zoning the governorship ticket to Abia North where he comes from by leaders of the party led by governor Okezie Ikpeazu, he wondered why the incumbent governor Ikpeazu is desperate to cause confusion in PDP that made him what he is toda by his refusal to abide by Abia Charter of Equity which makes it clear that it is the turn of Abia North to produce the next governor of the State.