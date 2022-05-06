Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a lawmaker representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/ Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency of Oyo, Shina Peller has given his reasons for dumping the presidency for his senatorial ambition.

Recall the lawmaker during the official launch of We2geda NG and execution of the strategic partnership with Lead Generation Initiative in February, said he would not shy away from his responsibility if the system requires him to join the race come 2023.

In a dramatic turn of events, Shina Peller shelved his presidential ambition despite calls by some young Nigerians who have gone as far as raising money to purchase a nomination form under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

On the reason for taking the herculean decision, the lawmaker said the calls for him to contest the presidency will result in a “war” he cannot win, while lamenting the exorbitant price of the APC presidential form.

The youth-friendly lawmaker said this on Thursday, May 5, at an event held in Lagos, where he also announced his intention to represent Oyo North in the senate in the 2023 general election.

“People have been clamouring for me to run for the highest office in the country, while some have said I should run for a seat in the senate.

“These posts are elevated. I say thank you to the people who find me worthy of these positions.

“These clamours have created mixed reactions because, in Nigeria, we don’t think about people but only about ourselves. The reason I have come into politics is to help the people, not for my own benefit.

“But as great leaders, you will be forced to take risks, make sacrifices and also do things that will benefit the people.

“On that note, I declare my intention to run for a seat at the senate representing Oyo North senatorial district.”

“I will not lead our youths into a war that we cannot win. Our party will most likely make use of indirect poll, which means the elections will be at the mercy of the delegates. How many of the delegates believe in the leadership of the youths?” he asked.