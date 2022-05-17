By Abel Daniel

Inspite of the wide and painstaking consultation by presidential aspirants seeking for delegates across the country to vote for them at the primary, the Board of Trustee chairman said said the PDP will come up with consensus candidate.

The BoT chairman, Walid Jubril made this known to journalists while responding to question at the PDP secretariat in Lafia Tuesday.

Jubril said he was in the state to access presidential aspirants who visit the state to enable them come up with a suitable candidate for the party in the consensus agreement.

“The NEC has made it known earlier that there will be no zoning and no consensus. But right now there is a loophole, therefore we need to review that earlier decision and come up with a consensus candidature.

“We have agreed to sit together to review that very seriously and come up with a suitable candidate to lead our party in the contest.

“We are not stopping any aspirant from contesting but we have to resolve to consensus. All the aspirants from the south east, south west and the north are working together to produce a consensus.

Meanwhile Senator Saraki while addressing delegates in the state vowed to end insecurity and to block all economic leakages that has thrown the country into a serious mess.

Saraki acknowledged that the Nigeria is in need of a forthright and dogged leader that will move the country from where it is. He said he has such virtue.

” we are facing the problem of insecurity and bad economy. The level of leakages in our economy is responsible to all we are going through. When I become the president I will block all the leakages and deploy technology to fight insecurity.”

