By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Chapter of Women for SWAGA’23, a political group in support of National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu presidential bid, has assured of its readiness to deliver over five millions women votes for the actualization of the former Lagos State Governor.

The group gave the assurance at a carnival-like inauguration of the group in Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday with live music from Abbas Akande Obesere and his band.

The event was preceded by free medical check and care for ailments such as, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, malaria and provision of free eye glasses for reading and vision for those in need of them.

Welcoming the guests and delegates from Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo and Lagos States, the Lagos State Chapter Chairperson, Bolanle Akinyemi-Obe, who was the immediate past Chairman of Coker-Aguda Local Council Development Area, LCDA, explained that the initiative of the free health care was to provide succor for those needing care, ease the rigor of seeking Medicare and call attention of individuals to the need to check up regularly and take health issues seriously.

The Chairman of SWAGA’23 in Lagos State, Monsuru Alao, represented by Oloruntoba Oke, welcomed all to the state of aquatic splendor commended the women for mobilizing support for Asiwaju Tinubu in his bid for presidency of Nigeria.

Speaking on “The Role of Women in Politics, Peace and Tranquility” the National Coordinator of women for SWAGA’23, Mrs Ayo Omidiran, re-emphasized the importance of women in politics, their role as mothers and their usefulness in mobilizing others for common good and purposes.

She however, lamented that despite the zeal of women and their enthusiasm for political involvement, not many women are currently involved in positions of authorities especially executive and legislative arms of government “even though efforts have started at party levels but there are lots more to be done in getting women elected into positions rather than making them second fiddles.”

This she said will improve the Nation’s peace, stability and tranquility.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the occasion by Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Cecilia Bolaji Dada, commended SWAGA’23 for their Commitment to the Asiwaju project 2023 and their support for his administration in Lagos State coupled with their impact in creating the necessary political awareness.

He then wished all a good outing.

The high point of the event was the presentation of awards to notable women in South west Nigeria including: Sen Oluremi Tinubu, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Kafayat Oyetola, Florence Ajimobi , Betty Akeredolu, Otunba Titi Ponnle, Foluke Etteh, Adejoke Adefulire, Sarah Sosan, Ranti Adebule, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat and Chief Mrs. Kemi Nelson.

In her remarks, Her Excellency the First Lady of Lagos State Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu thanked the women for putting together the event of that magnitude with thousands in attendance and for the recognition accorded the awardees. She especially thanked SWAGA’23 for their support for “our father Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his presidential bid” and for the Second term bid of Mr. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu while praying for their success at the polls.

She admonished women to speak up and remain vocal in their quest to better the society.

The Executives of the Lagos Chapter of the group was thereafter inaugurated by the National Chairman of SWAGA’23 Senator Dayo Adeyeye with Akinyemi-Obe as the Chairperson and Hajiya Fatima Bello as the Coordinator and Nikky Orisarayi as the Secretary.

The National Chairman of SWAGA’23 was there with his team of Oye Ojo (Convener), Bosun Oladele (National Secretary) Apostle Oloruntoba Oke (National Treasurer), Deji Jakande, Akeem Muniru and others.