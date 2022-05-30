By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The candidate for Kano Central Senatorial District under the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Abdulsalam Abdulkarim Zaura, has declared that he is not scared of the team up by two former governors under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in persons of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Ibrahim Shekarau even as they are going to contest for the same seat with Shekarau come 2023.

He stated this while addressing newsmen in a special session in Kano on Monday on his plans for the 2023 election having emerged as the APC candidate for the Kano Central Senatorial Zone.

Explaining that he is not threatened by the merger, Zaura stated the duo had their times and should with due respect retire for the new generation to take over.

According to him, the times of Kwankwaso and Shekarau in politics have elapsed and that they should clear the space for the up coming youths.

“Kwankwaso and Shekarau, the two former governors and senators. I think their time is off. Everything has its own time. This is our time.

“In the general contest, we will send them packing. We will send them to rest. It is very good time for them to rest. If we go there, we can do better, in fact, we will do better

“I respect all of them. They are my fathers, but i think it is time for them to rest in politics,” Zaura stated.

Zaura also mentioned that his opponents, including those within APC, have engaged in campaigns of calumny against his person, expressing gratitude to Almighty that he overcome it in the end.

“To God be the glory. Despite what they did to me, I am extending my hands of cooperation to them that they should come and join the winning train because ours is the winning team God willing.

“Let them come and join hands for the success of our great party, the APC,” he added.