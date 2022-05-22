By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Emir of Kastina, Abdulmuminin Usman, says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has the cognate experience required to become the next president of Nigeria, come 2023

The monarch made the remark when the vice president paid him a courtesy call to his palace on Saturday in Kastina.

The emir said: “Take it from me, we are behind you. We will try as much as possible; someone with experience is a better person than someone who is very new to the administration. So, you are on board already.

“You need some touches; the touches you need are consultations. We are the grassroots, you have consult the traditional institutions, you go with them.

“I really pray with all my heart that you succeed; that you carry on where your predecessor stopped and Allah will help you.’’

According to the Emir, Osinbajo, being a pastor, is in the best position to know how to appease and lead with the fear of God to turn the Nigeria around for good.

The royal father said: “I know you are a pastor, a quiet man that knows God and how to work with Him. We will pray for you. Insha Allah but in your mind take it that this is a work that must be done.”

Speaking earlier, the Vice President and presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressive Congress APC, Prof. Osinbajo who came to the emir’s palace in company of the Katsina Governor, Aminu Masari, commended the traditional ruler for his untiring warm reception and hospitality.

Osibanjo told the Katsina Emir that he was in Kastina to consult with APC stakeholders ahead of the forthcoming party primaries where its presidential flag bearer would be elected.

According to him, having served as vice president and sometimes as acting president under the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration in the past seven years, he knows exactly what the problems of Nigeria are and will not have to learn anything going by the experience and knowledge he has acquired.

While consulting with the delegates, he brought to light what the present administration was doing in respect of restoring security back to the country, primarily as it concerns re-engineering the nation’s security architecture.

Osinbajo emphasized on the need to hire more men into the police and armed forces as well as acquiring more equipment.

In his words:

“I have put myself forward to run as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to succeed by the Grace of God, our very able President, Muhammadu Buhari when on May 29, 2023, he leaves office for a new government.

“During that period, the president has exposed me to all that there is to know about governing a complex and diverse country such as ours.

“The problem of security, we know affects the economy as well as well as farmers who are in the rural areas and so many other things but we know that these are problems that will be resolved and will be solved by human beings like ourselves, not by spirits.

“This is one of the reasons why I have put myself forward to serve as president of Nigeria when the time comes in 2023.

“I thank you again for your warm hospitality and I pray that you will live long and that this kingdom will prosper, know peace and joy under your reign.

“I pray that you will see the Nigeria of your dreams in your lifetime; a Nigeria that is safe; secure and economically prosperous,’’ Mr Osinbajo prayed.