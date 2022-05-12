By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, a United States of America-based Nollywooda, Joseph Faduri, has purchased the Labour Party’s presidential nomination forms.

Faduri, who is also singer and nurse in the US, is currently the sole candidate for Labour Party ahead of the party’s presidential primary election which holds in a fortnight.

The nomination forms were procured by the F-Planet Foundation boss with the support of his ‘Rescue Team’ for N30 million on May 6, 2022, in Benin City, Edo State in the presence of party stakeholders and supporters.

The presidential aspirant while making his public declaration on January 1st, said: “I am running for president in 2023 to fix the problems in our country. I relocated to the USA in 2007 after being jobless for five years after my graduation. Since then, I have been coming back to Nigeria because I am into music and I am also an actor, I need to be around to record my jobs. But I always notice that anytime I come to Nigeria, the country is getting worse than the way I left it. I don’t need to be a politician before I fix the problems in Nigeria.

“All I need to do is change the system that is not working. I am not contesting the presidency because I am hungry or I have no job. I am going there because I want to serve the people of my country.

“My first priority would be to fix the problem of unstable and inadequate electricity. That is because any nation that wants to succeed must have constant electricity.

“I will get our youths engaged. We will no longer allow industrial action to ground our university system. We must make Nigeria work for everyone and not just a few privileged people.”