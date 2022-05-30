By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A former journalist with Silver Bird Television and Lawyer based in the United States of America, Thomas Andrew Edet has joined the race to occupy the seat of Akpabuyo, Bakassi/Calabar South federal constituency at the lower chamber of National Assembly, on the platform of African Democratic Congress ADC.

Edet who vowed to meet the felt needs of his Constituents by making sure they get the real dividend due to them, pledged not to limit himself to paying of only condolence visits and naming ceremonies if he gets into office in 2023.

He assured that he would work with women by ensuring that they were full participant in governance adding that women were worth more than wrapper , salt and seasoning that politicians share to sway votes because they have more value than all those items including cash.

Edet gave the assurance Monday at the Ernest Bassey Press Centre in Calabar while briefing newsmen in his aspiration to liberate the people of his Federal Constituency.

His words :” I want to serve my people without grey hairs , I want to serve my people now that I’m young, agile and healthy do as to give them quality representation with utmost transparency.

“Representation goes beyond attending child’s dedication and condolence visit, I would ensure that my Constituents have a huge sense of belonging, young people in my constituency have federal jobs through due process.

“My supporters know that I am not the type who would sell my mandate and conscience out no matter what .The person who has been representing us by next year he would have been 24 years in that office, it is time we assist him.

“I don’t have any Political Godfather, and will pursue an issue based campaign and also do that to a logical conclusion. I will make sure that the record of every kobo I receive is completely transparent.

“I know many politicians weaponise poverty, but I am going to do things differently as my open door policy would not be a mirage but real open door policy , what you see is what you get , no hidden agenda , if I’m enjoying my people will also enjoy,” he said.

Speaking further , he assured women of proper representation adding that thier value was higher than wrapper , salt , seasoning and cash given to buy their votes during elections noting that they would be properly taken care of when he gets into office.

The Legal practitioner also explained that he knows and understands where it pinches his people , but promised to make sure it won’t be business as usual.

He said: ” I will have an open book, because I will be transparent , I also know that my colleagues at the National Assembly may want to fight me for this , but I will make sure my people know exactly what they are getting as constituency allowance.

“I have been on the other divide , it’s time for me to move to the other side to make sure my people are carried along , the person who has been representing us since 23 years has done well , but it’s high time we tried something new , fresh moving forward,” he said.

On his part , the Chairman of the ADC in Cross River State , Effiong Nyong hinted that nomination and interest forms was free for women and the physically challenged.

Nyong said , any woman who want to run on the platform of ADC should simply approach the Secretariat to find out the positions that are vacant and we will give her the form at no cost.