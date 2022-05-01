Task PDP on late Anenih’s legacy to consider support for son

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Youths of Uromi town in Edo State, yesterday, massively endorsed the former Chairman of Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, late Chief Tony Anenih’s son, Ose Anenih as the party’s standard bearer for the Esan North-East and Esan South-East Federal Constituency seat National Assembly.

After making their endorsement of Anenih, called on the party to consider and ensure Ose Anenih is elected as the party’s standard bearer for the Esan North-East and Esan South-East Federal Constituency seat.

They tasked PDP leaders in the constituency, Edo State and Nigeria at large, to work for the emergence of the son of the former Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees, who they described as “competent, resourceful and ready.”

The youths also claimed that they reliably gathered that Uromi community were aware that Ose Anenih performed “better than other aspirants in the interview and assessment” conducted by PDP Super Leaders in the Esan North-East local government.

Meanwhile, on their surprise solidarity visit on Sunday to the House of Representatives aspirant (Anenih), in his family estate, in Uzenema community, Uromi, said they had come “to endorse Ose Anenih as their choice”, and that the party had a responsibility to honour the legacy of the former PDP leader by picking him.

While addressing the aspirant and his campaign council, one of the youths’ leaders, Tonia Okokhere, a teacher, said: “We believe that it should not be a difficult choice for PDP in Nigeria, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and PDP leaders in Edo State and our constituency to adopt Ose Anenih as the candidate of the party, in honour of Chief Tony Anenih.

“The singular fact that our revered leader did not impose any of his children on us or helped them to secure any elective or appointive positions is enough to remember his selfless deeds and compensate his family in his absence.

“Also, considering what Chief Tony Anenih did for us in Uromi, Edo and the country, we did not initially believe it that his son could be subjected to a rigorous evaluation with other aspirants by PDP leaders in our local government; but since the leaders have elected to assess him and we heard that Ose Anenih did far better than others, all we are hoping to hear is his endorsement.”

Also speaking, Paul Ikahokhue, a businessman, said, “We came here in solidarity with you because the news is all over Uromi and Edo State that some big persons who our daddy supported to win elections and get appointments several times in Agbazilo and beyond, are the ones working against his son.

“We urge you not to relent because God is with you and the people of Uromi are solidly behind you; we the youths have resolved to do all we can to impress it on PDP leaders to give us Ose Anenih if the party wants to win the coming election in our constituency.

“We are ready to campaign for you, and you should know we love Chief Tony Anenih, and we cannot forget all he did for Uromi and Edo State,” Mr Ikahokhue said to the rousing applause of the visiting youths.

Responding, Ose Anenih said he was ready to serve the constituency while promising to operate an open-door policy that would give the youths unfettered access to him.

“I am ready to serve you, the youths, and good people of Esan North-East and Esan South-East Federal Constituency if given the opportunity, and I will open my doors to you”, he said.

