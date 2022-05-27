By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

To push for more participation in the 2023 general elections, the United Nation Development Programme, UNDP, and Yiaga Africa, on Friday, mobilized 13 youths from across Nigeria with N1 Million to mobilize over 4,000 young voters to register in the forthcoming general elections.

The presentation of the awards was done during a voter mobilization strategy programme for Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, heads for Voter Education and Heads of Operations in states with low CVR and PVC collection rates, in Abuja.

Speaking during the event, the Executive Director, Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, stated that the #SixtyPerxentOfUs project aimed at mobilizing at least 60% of eligible young voters to register, collect their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, and vote in the 2023 elections.

Read Also:

Ekiti 2022: Sell your votes, jeopardize your future, Yiaga Africa warns electorates

He noted that: The project also focuses on the states with the lowest voter registration and PVC collection rates according to data from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as part of leveraging the large number of potential first-time voters who are young people to participate in the 2023 elections.

“#ThePowerOf18 Challenge is another testament to the creativity and innovativeness of young Nigerians, and also the passion and willingness they have for political participation. We are optimistic that these winners will be instrumental in motivating their peers to make use of their power as citizens in determining the next set of leaders for this country by voting massively in the 2023 election.”

Earlier, the Nigeria Resident Representative of UNDP, Mr. Mohamed Yahya, said: “Increasing voter participation and making the voting processes accessible to young Nigerians is essential to ensure the country’s future.”

The winners of the #ThePowerOf18 Challenge will work closely with the Independent National Electoral Commission and Yiaga Africa’s civil society partners in their respective states and they shall implement the projects from June to December 2022.

The winners of the award are: Kabir Yahya from Adamawa; Victor Obilaegwu from Benue; Joy Egbara from Enugu; Susan Okolie from FCT; Asabe Adamu from Gombe; Silas Umah from Imo; Shehu Musa from Kebbi; Khadijah Adekanmbi from Lagos.

Others are: Imran Ujih from Nassarawa; Praise Adetula from Ogun; Oluwasunkanmi Oni from Ondo; Azurfa Adi from Plateau; Fatima Sanusi from Sokoto.

Vanguard News Nigeria