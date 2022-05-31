.

The All Progressive Congress Niger State gubernatorial candidate Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago this afternoon visited the NUJ Secretariat.

The APC flag bearer donated two buses to the union, and reaffirmed his total commitment to work very closely with all the journalists, and carry everyone along to ensure a successful outcome in the 2023 General Elections.

While receiving the visitor on behalf of the members, the chairman of the union, comrade Abu Nmodu thanked the APC flag bearer for the visit and urge him to have an open door policy where everyone can have access to him for the growth of the state.

After that, Hon. Bago proceeded to the erstwhile campaign office of His Excellency, Deputy Governor Ahmed Muhammed Ketso which was donated to the Bago Campaign Organization by His Excellency, He collapsed his entire campaign structure into the Bago Campaign Organization.

The Deputy Governor who has been friends with Hon. Bago since time and was most decorous with him during the contest similarly implored his supporters and well wishers to support and work assiduously for the victory of the party and Hon. Umar Bago in the general elections.