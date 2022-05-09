.

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has congratulated Senate President Ahmed Lawan after picking form to run for President of Nigeria under the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Kalu who congratulated Senate President, Ahmad Lawan for picking form to contest for President of Nigeria, says a Lawan presidency is justice, equity andfirness “we have all been talking about”

“I congratulate my friend, former roommate and boss , Sen. Ahmad Lawan, as he picks form to run for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under our great party, APC.

“I am most glad because he is from the North East , the only zone alongside South East that is yet to produce President of Nigeria.

“I have always maintained an unambiguous stand that for justice, equity and fairness in our country, the next president of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari should come from the South East or the North East.

“I have also told Nigerians that I would only run for president if the two major political parties, APC and PDP zone their tickets to the South East.

“That is why I was disappointed with our southern brothers who are talking about fairness and equity but has zero tolerance for the same fairness and equity in the South.

“In the absence of a South Easterner being president of Nigeria in 2023, I have my full support for a North Easterner.

“This is because it would be the closest to the equity, fairness and Justice everyone is talking about. It further means that the justice is on its way to the South East,” Kalu said.

While commending those who picked presidential form for him, Kalu said that they meant well for Nigerians.

“I urge all my friends, allies and supporters in the APC to toe the line of justice by supporting Sen. Ahmad Lawan, a North Easterner for the presidential ticket of the APC,” Kalu said.

Vanguard News Nigeria