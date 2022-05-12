Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Mr Babachir Lawal, a member of Tinubu Support Groups (TSG) has expressed optimism that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will emerge All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag bearer at the end of the primaries.



Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)said this on Wednesday in Abuja when speaking with newsmen, shortly leading a team to submit Tinubu’s Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.



According to him, Tinubu is 100 per cent prepared for the convention slated for May 30 and June 1 and will cliche the party’s 2023 presidential ticket.



“We feel elated that today we’ve come to submit the winning form and we have complied with one of the major requirements of the party for contesting for presidency on the platform of APC.

“We’ve done all that is required we’ve submitted all the required documents as you can see.



“We have received our acknowledgement copy and we’re confident that victory will be ours come May 30th during the convention,” he said.



Speaking on the large number of aspirants in the presidential race, Lawal said the more the merrier.



He said as democrats the TSG believed that even if there were one million aspirants for the APC ticket, Tinubu would win the primaries.



“So the more the merrier, they are all welcome,” Lawal said, adding that Tinubu was very prepared to face other aspirants at the APC special presidential primary convention.

“He is a democrat, every politician should not be afraid of election because the probability are two; either you win or lose.

“So, if we win at the convention, we will go back home, we will leak our wounds and prepare to support the winner if he wins in a fee and fair manner.



“There are no challenges. We are politicians, we have been in this game for many years, whatever challenges there are, we have already converted them into opportunities,” Lawal said



Tinubu also regarded as APC national leader, was a former two-term governor of Lagos State.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 28 aspirants, including were in the APC 2023 presidential race.



Some of them included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation and Sen. Rochas Okorocha, former Imo governor.

Others were Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Dr Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajuba, the Minister of State for Education, Gov. David Umuahi of Ebonyi, and Sen. Ken Nnamani.

Also in the race were Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun (APC-Ogun Central) and former two-term governor of Ogun, Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Pastor Tunde Bakare.

Mr Adams Oshiomhole, a former APC National Chairman, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology and Ms Uju Ohanenye, a female aspirant were also in the race.

The APC special presidential primary convention is slated to hold from May 30 to June 1.

