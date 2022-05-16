By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Emir of Ilorin, Dr.Ibrahim Zulu Gambari (CFR) has said that the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, ABola Tinubu is the most qualified person to lead Nigeria in 2023.

“I have been praying for him for this position before now and now that he has declared his intention, we shall continue to pray for him privately and publicly. Allah will grant him his wish,” Zulu Gambari said.

Speaking on Monday, when the South West Agenda For Asiwaju (SWAGA “23)/North Central Agenda (NCA) paid him a courtesy call to seek his support for the presidential ambition of Tinubu, he said Tinubu had touched the life of so many Nigerians positively and prayed that his ambition will come to reality.

Earllier, the leader of SWAGA’23 Senator Dayo Adeyeye, briefed the respected monarchs about the purpose of the movement and what it intended to achieve in mobilizing support for the former Lagos State Governor and Tinubu.

In Adeyeye’s entourage were: The facilitator of SWAGA ,Oye Ojo , National Secretary, Bosun Oladele, Treasurer, Apostle Oloruntoba Oke, Ifedayo Abegunde, Ibrahim Raji from the North Central Alliance for Asiwaju, (NCA) Gani Omoluka, Eni Omosule, Deji Jakande, Akeem Muniru and Pa, Adeniran the Patron of NCA Kwara State and Fatai Adeniyi Labaka and members of NOCABAT.

The entourage continued it’s journey to Offa and other zones of Kwara State.