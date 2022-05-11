.

The National Coordinator, BENUE-4-Tinubu, Mr Terna Gyado, has said that Bola Tinubu remained the best option for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Gyado said this on Tuesday in Abuja.

He described Tinubu as a man of honour, a bridge builder and patriot, who will unite the country and salvage it from its current challenges.

The coordinator said Tinubu has a 7-point agenda which included, providing transformational leadership to unify all Nigerians and ensure the attainment of shared goals and visions.

“The second is to leverage on modern technology for digital transformation and economic growth.

“Third on the agenda is security; by creating conditions that allow citizens move and transact freely across the nation,” he said.

Gyado added that Tinubu plan to focus on infrastructure development, encourage homegrown businesses that would compete favourably in the global market.

“Tinubu aims to deploy initiatives targeted at promoting knowledge and equipping learners of all age-groups with the skills and values needed to address modern-day challenges.

“He will ensure true federalism and democratic processes; promote democracy and realisation of human potentials and creating conditions for prosperity and progress,” Gyado added.

He therefore urged APC members to support the aspirations of Tinubu to ensure that he emerged as the party’s presidential candidate.

”The group has gone further to appeal to delegates across the country to shun whatever sentiments and queue behind the elder states man in the interest of posterity,” he added.