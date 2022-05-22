By Uchechukwu Odo

As countdown to the 2023 gubernatorial election gathers momentum, many political contenders and gladiators are jostling to clinch their various party’s ticket to contest for next year’s election.

Desperate politicians have also deployed different tactics to ensure that the boat never left them behind.

Too often, the masses fail to harness transparency owing to the crumbs of bread offered them in exchange for their future. One thing that can prevent leaders from following the best intentions is political constraints.

We must not forget that political engagement becomes unhealthy when leaders are selected on the basis of their provision of selfish benefits rather than the public goods.

As electorates in Enugu state get ready to choose whom to empower with their votes to take over the mantle of leadership from the present administration, one thing that must not be forgotten is supporting a credible, transparent and development focused candidate.

A global renowned engineer and scientist who is well educated and understands what development entails.

There is an Iroko, standing tall among all the contenders in Enugu state governorship race. That Iroko is Distinguished Professor Bart Nnaji. Nigeria’s former Minister of Power who had also served as Minister of Science that set up the present Ministry of Science and Technology.

Nnaji is a Nigerian US trained Scientist, Innovator and one of the Inventors of the US Centre of excellence, E- Design concept. He is the founder of Bart Nnaji Foundation (BNF), and the Chairman and CEO of Geometric Power Limited. The first Indeginously owned private sector power company in Nigeria.

Imagine what Enugu state would look like in the hands of this astute and perspicacious leader?

It is very obvious that when we make the right choice, we can make people’s lives better. That is why we must support the best man for the job.

Therefore, we must stand strong with that Iroko whose branches are wide spread enough to provide us with the shadow and peace that the incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has provided.

Let us all lend our support to a man full of ideas and avoid the sorry story that would arise from making the wrong choice of endorsing a desperate politician.