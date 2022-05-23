… Want Guber Tickets Zoned to Wukari

By Femi Bolaji

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations, Wukari Zone has enjoined all political parties to ensure a level playing field for all aspirants vying for elective positions in Taraba state.

Secretary of the group, Andokari Tswenji, weekend spoke at a briefing in Jalingo, the state capital as political parties commenced their primary elections to beat the deadline for the conduct of the exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

They also urged political parties to pick their governorship candidates from Wukari local government area as pay back for the support they have given other LGAs to produce governors in the past.

According to the group, “we are calling on all political parties to ensure a level playing ground for inclusive participation of all members of their political parties to be able to produce credible and sellable candidates.

“We also understand that based on verifiable records the people of Wukari LGA have long been supporting all the Governors elected from 1992 to date, churning out large number of votes.

“Reciprocity is a social norm of responding to a positive action. Therefore we are appealing to the conscience of all political party stakeholders both at the National and State level to recognize the shared magnanimity displayed by the people of Wukari over the years and reciprocate same gesture by giving one of our sons the opportunity to pilot the leadership of Taraba state come 2023.

“This is a desirable and timely appeal and we hope to leverage on the love, equity and fair play instruments constantly being practiced.

“We also promise any political party that heed our call unalloyed support and massive votes during the election.”