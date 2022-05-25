By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

A former member of the Representatives, Yemi Arokodare, has assured Nigerians that Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State will defend Nigeria’s diversity and repair the broken trust in the country if elected as President.

Honourable Arokodare also expressed confidence in the ability of Governor Tambuwal to assemble the best of Nigeria to transform the country.

The Sokoto State Governor, who was a one time Speaker of House of Representatives is one of the aspirants for the presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2023 elections.

In a statement in Abuja, Wednesday, Arokodare said, “Let us give Governor Tambuwal the electoral opportunity to bring together the best of the East, West, South and North to salvage Nigeria.

“He is a competent leader, and he has what it takes to defend Nigeria’s diversity and unite the country for the common purpose of ensuring the security and welfare of the people.

“His ability to handle tough and difficult issues has been demonstrated in many ways in Sokoto state, including the recent handling of the tension that arose from the condemnable killing of Miss Deborah.

“He was the Speaker of the Federation who discharged his responsibility creditably without sentiments; he has consistently demonstrated to be a detribalised Nigerian with a fair mind

“He will defend the rule of law, and ensure there is justice and fairness in the country, and there is no supremacy of one ethno-religious tribe over the other.”

Arokodare, a former chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Communications, urged the PDP delegates to present Tambuwal to Nigerians as the next man for the job in 2023.

He said, “I urge the PDP delegates and leaders to team up with Tambuwal and present him to the electorate as the man coming to work day and night for Nigerians without abdicating any responsibility.

“Tambuwal is the leader that Nigeria needs right now, and I urge the PDP and the people to give him a chance.”