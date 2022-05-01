.

Ahead of the 2923 election, an House of Assembly aspirant in Ondo state, Temitope Ajayi has raised alarm over plans to soil his name because of his growing popularity and acceptance.

Ajayi is seeking to represent Akure South 1 state constituency in the house of assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement personally signed by him, Ajayi said “there is a plan by some unscrupulous politicians to paint me in bad light by spreading false narratives about my personality.

This, he added was being done with the sole aim of destroying my growing influence .

Ajayi however said “the peddlers of the rumour are threatened by his growing popularity every passing day

He added that “it is highly worrisome, how some people in the name of politics mischievously took a technology expect for a fraudster.

Our attention has been drawn to a calculated attempt by purveyors of falsehood in their real political element to malign the person of Amb. Temitope Ajayi, popularly known as Temmysoft, an aspirant to the seat of MHA, Akure South constituency I.

“For the want of time, courses of competing importance, and our resolve to play a refined contemporary politics that debate issues, we shouldn’t have given response to the ignorance-laced commentary of elements who now feel threatened by the growing popularity and acceptance of the young, vibrant, and intellectual savvy Temmysoft, but for reasons of putting the record straight and addressing the unsuspecting public

“Amb. Temitope Ajayi, a computer science graduate of the Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state in his enterprising manner, banking on the knowledge he acquired over his schooling and service year established his own ICT firm ATB Application and Software Management majorly in software and application development.

“Amb. Temitope Ajayi as a young man attuned with global trends leveraged his expertise in the area of technology to key into the knowledge economy coupled with proceeds from his firm to make end means and help those around him”.

The aspirant said he is shocked that those living in the 12th century in the name of politics mischievously took a tech expect for a fraudster.

“God willing, when we have the trust of our people to represent them, we will work on facilitating a bill that addresses societal stereotypes against techies and content providers and proffer solutions to such malaise”, he said.