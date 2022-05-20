The Director General, Conference of APC Support Groups and a member of the APC Presidential Town Hall steering committee from South-east extraction Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka has assured the National Working committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of the preparedness of the people of south east to massively vote for the ruling party in the 2023 general elections.

The former aspirant for National Youth leader of APC in the last national convention stated thus after the meeting of the party’s steering committee at the APC national secretariat Abuja. He told the press that the people of south east are beneficiaries of President Buhari’s leadership goodwill, and thus are ready to support any candidate that will emerge for the nation’s topmost office.

Hon. Obidike noted that the Industrious people of south east over the years lost all their hopes following the opposition People’s Democratic Party, he said that they didn’t benefit any tangible project from the PDP but have discovered the importance of supporting the APC after several betrayals by the drowning opposition party.

In his words, the APC chieftain said that after President Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi, the hope was rekindled and the Southeast stakeholders saw the need to collectively support the APC led government. Obidike added.