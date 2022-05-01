.

By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the immediate past chairman of All Progressive Congress, APC, Enugu State, Dr Ben Nwoye, and Speaker of state House of Assembly, Hon. Edward Ubosi has charged Nigerian youths to shun thuggery and all manner of violence capable of disrupting the Electoral process.

Nwoye, who expressed worries over the high cost of nomination forms for various political positions among the major political parties, said the development would deprive youths of effective participation in the political system.

Addressing the Ohanaeze youths council of Enugu East Senatorial district in Enugu State yesterday during a political programme, organised together by the future leaders, Nwoye, urged them not to be discouraged by the development but should remain more focused.

Dr Nwoye who is also a serving Commissioner representing the South-East geo-political zone in the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), reminded the youths that as a way of participating, those that are registered and have permanent Voters card PVCs should go out during the election and vote for credible leaders.

He further charged them to mobilize their members across Nigeria and vote out those political classes that have deprived them of the opportunity of participating in the electoral process.

“It’s for the youths to realise that despite that they have been economically deprived and suppressed that all they have now as a way of participation is to ensure that those who registered to vote should go out and vote conscientiously and elect credible leaders,” Nwoye stated.

The Speaker on his part, charged the youths to always be focused, stressing that they should avoid any act capable of ruining their lives, especially allowing politicians to use them as agents of destruction during elections, adding that “you must avoid shedding of human blood.

Speaking on the theme of the programme, “Role of the youths in governance and peacebuilding” Hon, Ubosi urged youths to get their Permanent Voters Card, PVC to vote for the candidate that would listen to them.

He said “The purpose of this gathering came at the right time. This is political time and people are vying for different positions.

“That the election will hold, is in the hands of youths and it will not hold is their hands. adding that they have the power, knowledge, zeal and capacity to destroy and amend. I believe this time is the time to advise them to keep calm and elect the person that will lead them well come 2023 with PVC.

“Because of the economic situation of the country, many of them can not afford the money to purchase the form for House of Assembly, Reps, Senate, Governor or even president.

All they have to do is to go and get their voters card and cast their vote to select and elect person of their choice that is the major role they will play and make sure that, that day there is no violence.

“Anybody that advises you to disrupt the election, tell the person to bring his son to go together, if they give you money to disrupt the election, hold the money and cast your vote to the right person of your choice,” he advised.

Vanguard News Nigeria