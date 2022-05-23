.

By James Ogunnaike

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Ogun State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has cautioned its members not to engage in a campaign of calumny against any politician or political party ahead of the 2023 election in the state

The State Chairman of the party, Yinka Ola-Williams, who handed down the warning shortly after unveiling new executive members of the party in the state, said the party will not engage in any campaign of calumny against any political party or individual, but rather run an issue-based campaign ahead of the general elections.

Ola-Williams added that the purpose of unveiling the new executive was to register and make citizens aware of the party’s structures in the 236 wards and 20 local government areas of the state ahead of the 2023 elections.

“This is the unveiling of the new executive in the state and we are trusting God and we are hoping that our nation and our state will be a better place than our youth will be gainfully employed. We are not here to discredit anyone or launch a campaign of calumny.

“We are here to register our presence, that SDP in Ogun State is up and doing and is well and functioning. Our structures are there at the local government levels in all the 236 wards in Ogun State, we are very vibrant, we are functioning and we are working”

“All power belongs to God, it is God that gives whenever he desires, there is no power that is given to man except it is ordain from above we are asking that God will grace us, empower us and make this our own time” he added

Meanwhile, an aspirant under the party, Adeola Azeez reiterated the intention of the party under its mantra of renewed hope, saying that the ruling party has not lived up to the expectations of the citizens.

Azeez, who is aspiring to represent Ijebu Central Federal Constituency at the National Assembly maintained that the Social Democratic Party (SDP) is geared towards galvanizing the youths and women’s representation in the forthcoming general elections.