—-Disowns South-West Stakeholders meeting held by expelled members

—- Attack on National Secretary, Dr Agunloye, unfounded, in bad faith

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Social Democratic Party SDP is now a viable option for the electorates seeking an alternative to the misrule of the two major political parties, the All Progressives Congress APC and People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Ondo state Chairman of the party, Hon Stephen Adewale said this in a rejoinder to disown a meeting reportedly held by some expelled members of the party under the auspices of “South West SDP Stakeholders” in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The members at the Ibadan meeting had advised aspirants, who wish to contest on the platform of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections not to purchase expression and nomination forms yet.

But Adewale, in his reaction, wondered why those claiming to be members of the SDP would tell hopefuls not to fly the party’s flag.

The Chairman said that ” We, therefore, take strong exceptions to the false innuendo being passed around by expelled members of our party.

He pointed out that the party’s leadership in the national and the states

“remains united and solidly committed to the task of building the party as a viable choice for the people in the states seeking an alternative to the APC and PDP misrule.

“The party has never been more united than it is now, as new members join in significant numbers on a daily basis.

“Nigerians are beginning to regard the SDP as a viable option to the two major political parties that have ruled the country since 1999.

The party’s Chairman also took exception to the attack on the party’s National Secretary, Dr Olu Agunloye by the expelled members at the Ibadan meeting.

Adewale declared that the party would not take kindly to the “attack on our respected National Secretary’s personality, attempt to ruin the Social Democratic Party’s name and integrity on the altar of politics.

According to the chairman ” Sola Agboola, the expelled state Secretary of the party in Ondo state and his associates’ constant attacks on the character of our National Secretary and the integrity of our great party are unfounded, in bad faith, and obviously libellous.

He noted that their “reckless and baseless allegations against the National Secretary is unfortunate and an insult to our Leader’s hard-earned reputation which he has strongly maintained.

“As a two-time former Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, his age and achievements in the Nigerian politics and other walks of life set him out as a distinguished citizen of this great country.

Adewale, therefore, said that ” We further make it clear that the accusation of tyrannical leadership levelled by Dr. Olu Agunloye’s traducers are mere fabrications intended to smear and taint our noble leader and should be disregarded entirely.