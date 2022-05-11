*…says ticket should go to Senate President, Lawan if…

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Sam Nkire, Wednesday, said that the route to south-east presidency might be long be a sure way to go for on the basis of justice and equity.

In a statement made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Wednesday, Nkire, who is also the pioneer leader of APC, Abia State caucus, also restated his belief in the South-East presidential project.

He said his latest involvement in the presidential project of the Senate President, Lawan Ahmad does not by any means frustrate the justified interest of his kinsmen.

Nkire said he personally signed the statement in order not to be misquoted.

“My route to South-East Presidency might be long but it’s a sure way. After watching the body languages of the two leading political parties in the country, I came to the conclusion that none will give the presidential ticket to the Southeast in the next election.

“I have been a proponent of the Southeast Presidency and I have also been a proponent the Igbo Presidency.

“I had also in the past urged my brothers in the Southeast to include our brothers in the South-South zone in the struggle, just to ensure that the 2023 presidency never eluded the Igbo tribe.”

Nkire who is also a member of the APC National Caucus further stated that he believed the presidency was eluding the Southeast, adding that in the event that the Southeast lost out, then the slot should go the Senate President.

“It should go to the President of the Senate, Lawan Ahmad who is from the North-East, another marginalized zone of Nigeria,” he said.