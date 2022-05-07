By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – ALL Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state has expressed delight at the “massive” diaspora support from Canada and United States citizens of Nigerian descent towards the presidential bid of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Chief Emeka Beke, Chairman, Rivers state APC expressed the party’s appreciation in Port Harcourt when the Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi-Move Up (CRA-Move Up) Campaign, Canada/USA, a diaspora support group for the Transport Minister visited Rivers APC secretariat to pledge their commitment to Amaechi’s ambition.

Joe Korka-Waadah, the Director General, CRA Move Up, had told Beke that, “We have no doubt that in terms pedigree, wealth of leadership experience and track record, Amaechi stands tall above other contenders as the fittest and most deserving to succeed President Mohammadu Buhari.

“We realise Nigerians can’t go wrong picking Amaechi. Beyond all sentiments, Amaechi isn’t disposed to making enemies and he is super selfless. He is most detribalised and highly accepted across all geopolitical zones of the country.

“We in Canada and US believe in his drive for the top job and we are committed to partnering with the APC and all Nigerians to enthrone Amaechi. That is why we are in Rivers, we are going around the country building partnerships to ensure that the Amaechi presidential bid succeeds in best interest of a better Nigeria.”

Responding, Rivers APC Chairman, Beke acknowledged the efforts of the diaspora group, asserting that everyone is welcomed to play a part in pushing through the campaign to have Amaechi as the next president.

Beke noted that, “It is common knowledge that he (Amaechi) has good knowledge to drive the country to greater heights. By divine grace of God, this May, he would be elected to fly the flag of the APC for the office of the President.

“We need every support. We need the prayers. We need to sell him. And for you to sell a candidate, you need to understand him. Those of you in diaspora, we would love you to come closer home and support (him), to make our country great. There is no place like home.”