By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Rep. Muktar Aliyu Betara has clinched the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to return to the parliament.

Should he win in the 2023 general election to continue representing Biu, Bayo, Kwaya/Kusar and Shani Federal Constituency of Borno State, it will be his fifth term in office.

It will be recalled that Betara received overwhelming support from the people of his constituency who also contributed money to purchase the nomination and expression of interest form for him.

Details of the results of the primary elections announced by the Returning Officer, Dr. Amadu Umar Babaye, from the National working Committee of APC indicated that Betara polled 194 votes.

Betara’s constituents who were present at the venue were full of excitement as they celebrated with the lawmaker, just as majority of the women were heard chanting solidarity song “Say Betara”, “Say Betara.”

For them, the lawmaker’s achievements cut across the provision of road infrastructure, education, scholarships, women empowerment, skills acquisition among others.

In his acceptance speech, Betara expressed gratitude to his constituents for their love and support.

He said “I am happy my people want me back because I am always on ground for them. This has shown how much they appreciate my effort and I will keep doing more for them.

“I want to use this medium to thank everyone for believing in me. Together we will work to achieve goals for the good of our constituents.”