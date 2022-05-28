Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary for 2023 election, the Majority Leader, House of Representatives, and member representing Doguwa and Tudun Wada Federal Constituency in Kano State, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has urged the party’s delegates to consider APC’s chances during next year’s poll and allow the National leader and frontline presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, to be its flagbearer.

Doguwa stated this while responding to questions on TVC News Journalists’ Hangout.

The lawmaker said that the chances of APC retaining power next year would be brighter if retrace its footstep and adopt the strategy that assisted APC to wrest power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during 2015 election in the country.

He explained that the strategy adopted was basically to allow the aspirant with the best status and followership across the country to lead APC into the election and that among the aspirant, Tinubu, was the only aspirant that fit perfectly in that strategy.

The lawmaker described Tinubu as another Buhari that could win elections across the Southern states without the party having to do so much before the electorate could cast their votes for APC during the exercise.

Doguwa stated that all delegates should check each of the aspirants aiming to succeed president Buhari and evaluate how APC was fairing in their state before considering them for the big task of leading the party to 2023 general election.

The majority leader noted that some of the aspirants’ states were allegedly been controlled by the opposition party, an indication that the party’s chances with such aspirants, if he becomes APC presidential candidate, are shaky.

According to him, no one can take away the fact that the only way for us to go, whoever believes in APC, whoever wants APC to succeed in the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, whoever wants APC to succeed in the majority of the state of the Federation, whoever wants APC to form a majority on the floor of the house of representatives and the floor of the senate come 2023, must wish the party someone that will run for the presidency, someone who can readily at hand be able to provide home support from his home base to be able to deliver at least five good states from his zone.

“This was the history of the APC during the major, the magic was all about Buhari, then in 2015 when we were ready to wrestle power from the PDP the secret, Babajide, was the fact that Buhari was one single human being in the whole political space of this country that at that time could deliver five state free of charge without any cost because of his integrity, because of his good name, because of his fatherly contributions to the development of this country, because of the world he fought to keep Nigeria in progress. Nigerians believed in him, so it was only Buhari at that time that could be able to deliver five good states from home.

“So, if you want to really succeed, if you want to really succeed, to make APC succeed you must also get someone like Buhari this time around, and the only Buhari we have on ground now, the only Buhari we have on the state, on the political state of this country today is senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who can deliver with ease the Lagos state, a very populous state, who can deliver Osun, who can deliver Ogun, who can deliver Oyo, who can deliver Ekiti. He is the only man on earth, the only human being that can deliver his kinsmen to vote for the APC, so the only alternative to Buhari today is senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that’s just the way to go. Whoever is coming in for any run or you want to run for election into presidency you would stop them but I want to tell you that the right way to go is to get someone who could provide the APC what we call automatic support, altruistic contributions from his own base”.