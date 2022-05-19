Governor Udom Emmanuel

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant and Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has said his aspiration to be the president of the country is not a do-or-die matter.

He said he is on a mission to rescue the country from the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress, APC, stressing that his quest is also anchored on God.

The aspirant who spoke Thursday when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state in Makurdi before meeting PDP delegates from the state, lamented that the APC had plunged the country into unimaginable socio-economuc crisis.

He said: “We all knew where we where before the coming of the APC. They have plunged the country economically, politically even in terms of security.

“I am in this race to rescue the country but it is not a do or die matter. If God says its me, fine; but if God says no, I will then support whoever emerges. I will join hands with my family and work for the candidate.

“This country cannot continue like this we can rescue the country from the maladministration of the APC and restore the dignity of Nigerians and progress as people with the PDP in leadership.”

Responding, Governor Ortom who lauded Governor Udom for his humane disposition commended him for anchoring his aspiration on God.

Governor Ortom who noted that the PDP had quality materials that could restore the glory of the country urged Nigerians to support the party to clinch the 2023 elections.

“I can confidently say that the least aspirant we have in the PDP is far better than whatever presidential candidate the APC can boast of. So we are prepared to rescue the country,” the Governor said.