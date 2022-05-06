.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Proposed meeting of southwest presidential aspirants has been described as a necessity to keep the zone in a vantage position to pick the ticket.

This was disclosed by the Director-General, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Our Choice 2023 (BATOC23), Dr Ayo Owoade in a statement issued by the group’s Director of Media and Publicity, Otunba Abimbola Tooki on Thursday in Osogbo.

Dr. Owoade, while welcoming the move, noted with expectations that the outcome of the meeting will build a united front ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He also urged the party not to make mistakes in the forthcoming presidential election, but to go for a candidate, who can unite the people and develop the country.

“Fairness and justice should be the watchword of APC in the zone in picking its candidate for the presidential election ahead of 2023.

“The conveners of the meeting should work to build a united front for the South West to take over power from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. The party must also realise that in-fighting, internal wrangling and crisis will not help it to achieve its desired result in the forthcoming presidential election.

“BATOC23 believes that the party, at this time, needs a strong personality with a lot of experience, who can bring the nation together.

“What was really urgently required was for the party to present a candidate with pedigree and clout to salvage the country. The zone needed to field a candidate with the capability to ruthlessly tackle insecurity, unemployment, poverty and other worrisome conditions that plague Nigeria and Nigerians.

“We need someone that will bring succour and joy to every home and for this to happen South West has to put its house in order to occupy this position in 2023 and if we don’t get it right internally, resolving all crisis from within, it may spell doom for our zone in particular and the party in general”, the statement reads.

The meeting is being convened by Chief Bisi Akande and Chief Olusegun Osoba, former Governors of Osun and the Ogun States respectively as well as other party stakeholders. While Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, APC National Leader, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Senator Ibikunle Amosun, former Governor of Ogun State who has all declared interest to contest for the presidency under the platform of the party are expected to attend the meeting which will take place this weekend in Lagos.

