…Actually, Uzodimma presented my completed nomination form, Lawan

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of the primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, yesterday stormed Owerri, the Imo State Capital, saying that the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma presented his completed nomination form to contest for the position of the President of the country come 2023.

Lawan spoke when he addressed the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and delegates from the five Southeast states of Imo, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu who converged at the party Secretariat in Owerri.

Lawan who described Uzodimma as the “Lion of the Southeast” said he had been a “major pillar in all my political journey since we started.

“He was at the forefront in 2015, you know he was a Senator, he wanted me to be Senate President. He worked so hard tirelessly.

“But today, to the Glory of God, this our brother, the Governor of Imo state, has worked so hard to also keep this campaign going. Actually, he presented my completed nomination form.”

On his part, the Imo State Governor who told the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan that he saw hope in him and that they were behind his Presidential ambition, said that it was clear that President Muhammadu Buhari would have to give recommendations and guidance on the succession plans but prayed that the President would see what some of them had seen.