The presidential bid of Governor Aminu Tambuwal has received commendations from the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party following his visit to the NWC on Friday.

The Sokoto state governor restated that having served in different arms of government, as a lawmaker and executive governor, among other stints in public service, he has acquired sufficient knowledge, information and experience to be able to hit the ground running from day one if, by the grace of God, he is elected as president of Nigeria.

“The country currently needs a unifier and believe I that with my experience, I check that box. if you look at my experience in the national assembly where I have spent 12 unbroken years from being a member of the House of Representatives to minority leader, deputy chief whip and Speaker of the house, I have built friendships across the length and breadth of the country. I believe I understand the problems of this country, I understand this country very well and I have a knowledge of its people and their concerns and I believe I can be that unifier that will bring this country together and rebuild it.

Mr Tambuwal said he believes he’s the youngest amongst the 17 aspirants in the PDP and he believes he is closer to the youths as well as the old and nothing that ” the party delegates will look at him and see that he’s fresh, younger and closer to the age “Soro Soke” generation” who are yearning for leadership. and vote for him.”

“Not only that Mr Chairman, but I’m also a party man at various times at the local level, I have been legal adviser, organising secretary and currently the chairman of the PDP governor’s forum. I’m the bridge between the young and the old, the bridge that will connect all of every part of this country and Mr chairman knowing you, I know you will preside over a hitch-free national convention, and a level playing field will be given to all of us so that whoever emerges, it will be easy for the party to rally round the person.

Mr Tambuwal was accompanied by the chairman of his Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, former Publicity Secretary of the PDP Chief Olisa Metuh, Zamfara state deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, Former Minister of water resources and ex-deputy governor of Sokoto state Alhaji Muktar Shagari.

Speaking at the session, the chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyiohcha Ayu described Governor Tambuwal as one of the outstanding PDP governors and Presidential aspirants under the party.

He thanked Mr Tambuwal who he said midwife the emergence of the PDP NWC as well as his contribution to the growth of the party.

“You ran the House of Representatives at a very interesting time. You have a lot of members in the NWC who are familiar with you and members of your Constituency- the legislature.

“What Nigerians are crying for is quality leadership which you possess. We can all remember the case of Rwanda and we all thought the country had become a failed state but if you see what Rwanda has turned into under Paul Kagame, I’m sure you will all agree that’s the product of quality leadership.”

“It is true that you are one of those who are well prepared with your experience in the legislature, executive and legal background, you will run the country with the fear of God and rule of law. Nigerians are yearning for us to come back and we want to come back strong to solve the problems of Nigerians.

The former Senate President added that despite the pressure on the NWC will provide a strong platform and transparent party convention. “We have never had a controversial convention. We shall all gather in a place in Nigeria and give you a level playing ground.”

“I’m happy you didn’t attack any of your colleagues who are aspirants. That’s the spirit we are preaching. We believe that whoever emerges, we will give him massive support. We are a Democratic Party. Not like the other party where a form cost 100m while ASUU is on strike.

He added that the party will campaign vigorously for whoever emerges as the flagbearer to ensure PDP wins the 2023 presidential elections stressing that the party will run the government collectively with visible leadership.

On his part, Sam Anywau, the national secretary who gave the vote of thanks prayed that God should lead Mr Tambuwal in his travel across the country adding that the PDP primary elections will be fair and hitch-free.

