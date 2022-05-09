PDP presidential hopeful and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has reaffirmed his intention to run for President of Nigeria in 2023, stating that his ambition is to partner with God and rescue Nigeria from imminent collapse.

Governor Emmanuel who stated this on Sunday, during Government House Prayer Conference held at Banquet Hall of Government House, Uyo said, Nigeria needs a visionary leader who is prepared to lead the country without self-aggrandizement, adding that he believes Nigeria can come out from its present condition with the right leader who will address the problems of the country as it affects the economy, education and other sectors begging for attention.

Hear him, “I am not entering the race to be Vice President, I am entering the race so I can partner with God to be the President of Nigeria. I think Nigeria has reached a point where God has to intervene, if God does not intervene in 2023 we should forget it”.

’’God is looking for a leader this time to partner with in order to rescue and restore this country and if we all fold our arms thinking that I don’t want to be blackmailed, misconstrued or misunderstood, we will continue to be where we are. There must be someone who will tell God here am I send me.

“There must arise someone who is going not for self-aggrandizement not for what he can gain, but for what God can use him to do. I am stepping out to say God if you need a man to partner because we’ve not recognized that God needs somebody to partner to rescue Nigeria, Lord, here am I send me I am available’’, he stated.

He admonished that leaders should be confident in themselves. Making reference to total dependence on foreign countries for skills, raw materials and manpower development, he said such trend could be reversed if the right leaders are voted into power.

In his homily, the General Overseer, Evangelical Outreach Ministries International, Prophet Isa El-Buba, speaking on the theme ‘Only God’, culled his text from 2Ch: 20: 2-17, calling on Christians to believe in the leadership that God has set over them, adding that it is through a godly covenant that the right leader can emerge.

“You must respect the leadership that God has set up, you the inhabitants of Akwa Ibom believe in the Lord your God, believe that only God can give us the right leader, believe that only God can bless Akwa Ibom, believe that only God can fight our battle’’.

Prophet El-Buba further prayed for members of the State Executive Council and for the succession agenda of Governor Emmanuel.

Vanguard News Nigeria