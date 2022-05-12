By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a group, Diaspora Council of Nigerian Youths, DCNY, headquarters in United States of America, has described the President Muhammedu Buhari-led administration in eight years as a “monumental failure,” urging Nigerians to reject any presidential candidate supporting continuity of the incumbent President and his All Progressives Congress, APC.

President of the council, comrade Yinka Gbadebo, and General Secretary, Dr. Bashir Dasuki, stated this in a statement released on Thursday, at the end of an emergency meeting, held at the Waldorf Astoria, Chigaco, Illinois, USA, and made available to newsmen.

“We are emboldened by President Buhari’s monumental failure to say that the people of Nigeria should reject him, those who believe in continuity of failure and his All Progressives Congress, APC, and look for a Nigerian who calls it black when it is black and white when it is white,” the council stated.

The statement read in part: “The Council reflected on the current political situation and continuous deterioration of the Nigerian state vis-a-vis the abysmal performance of the APC led administration and affirmed that the party has clearly failed Nigerians and damaged the nation’s reputation almost to a point of no redemption through it apparent lack of ideas and lackadaisical approach towards the delivery of good governance and its own avowed electoral promises.

“The council notes with sadness that all promises made by President Buhari in 2015 had been mere campaign rhetoric. Nigeria has never been this divided, insecured and economically backward.

“Under President Buhari’s watch, Nigeria became the poverty capital of the world and a robust hub for terrorists. In fact, every facet of the Nigerian polity have witnessed a drastic downward spiral since he took power.

“Quite interesting that the political predators are out again to hoodwink Nigerians with fake promises. No one should be deceived by these failed politicians struggling just for political and economic domination of the people again.

“It is quite annoying that despite the obvious poverty and insecurity the APC have thrown Nigerians into, many of the shameless aspirants continue to preach continuity of hunger, poverty, insecurity and corruption. Nigerians can’t afford to have their likes running affairs of nation beyond the terminal May 29, 2023 their tenure expires.

“As delegates of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, prepares for its Presidential primaries, it is important to state that Nigerians in the Diaspora are watching keenly if the party is up for redemption and rescue of the nation from it’s tottering state.”

The council noted that Nigeria was never bad under the PDP, “as a matter of fact, the last PDP administration made giant strides in revamping the economy to a point where Nigeria was one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Unfortunately, the progress made during that period have been totally eroded by the maladministration of the APC goons.”

Backs Wike’s presidency

The statement read further: “PDP can stage a comeback to the Presidential villa if Governor Nyesom Wike is supported to pick the Presidential ticket of the party.

“Amongst the lots currently traversing the length and breadth of Nigeria, seeking the highest office in the land, Governor Wike of Rivers possess the distinctive drive, goodwill and requisite gumption for transformative leadership. Nobody amongst the Presidential aspirants comes close in terms of performance in public office.

“In the last 7 years he has been saddled with governance responsibilities in Rivers State, evidence abounds that he has performed beyond the promises he made during the electioneering process and even consolidated on his performances in his second term than he did the first tenure.

“The Rivers people are in agreement that his leadership has brought peace, development and prosperity to them.

Furthermore, he’s a detribalized Nigerian with no baggage, a consistent party man with no history of political harlotry and a no nonsense politician who puts his actions where his words are. That is the leadership Nigerians need at this time. Wike exemplifies the qualities required to fix Nigeria.

“Consequently, the Diaspora Council of Nigerian Youths hereby call on delegates in the people’s democratic party to save the nation from another experimental calamity in 2023 by electing Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike as the Presidential flag bearer of the PDP.

“Anything short of Wike’s candidacy will finally relegate the PDP and earn the party final rejection by the electorate.

“We urge the delegates and the general populace of Nigeria to look beyond the politics of deceit and give Wike the mandate to replicate what he has done in Rivers on a nationwide scale.

“As Diaspora Nigerians, we have resolved to mobilize Diaspora support for him and ensure he connects physically with Nigerians abroad for greater partnership especially in areas of technical human resource repatriation, massive Diaspora remittances and investment once voted as the President.

“We therefore urge every Nigerian to look at character not parties by joining us in solidarity in encouraging and supporting the Wike’s presidential ambition.

“Enough of deceit, it is time to rescue Nigeria and in Governor Wike we trust. Nigeria shall be great again.”