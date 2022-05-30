By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

FRONTLINE industrialist, Dr. Chike Obidigbo, has hailed the emergence of Mr. Peter Obi, as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, urging all stakeholders to join hands with the former Anambra governor to win the 2023 election.

Obidigbo, in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, described Obi’s emergence as the flagbearer of the party as a divine act of God.

He enjoined Nigerians to rise as true citizens to take back their country; stressing that Obi was poised to lead the final battle against bad governance.

Obidigbo said, “No matter how hard forces of retrogression try, nothing can stop an idea whose time has come. Obi is coming to mobilise Nigerians for social and ethical change.

“It is a pity that Nigerian elites who travel to developed countries, including United Kingdom, US and United Arab Emirates have failed to replicate the infrastructure and social development styles of those places but continue to wallow in primitive acquisition

“However, the time has come for Nigerians to take serious thoughts about the kind of country they want.”

The Anambra politician also said Obi’s message of always doing the right thing in the right way resonates with the mood of young and well meaning citizens.

“One thing is clear, there is always the God factor in the affairs of every nation and people. Nigerians have had it up to their throat, whether it is money politics, corruption or irresponsible politicians,” Obidigbo stated