By Tunde Oso

Vowing that he is the man to beat in the presidential race of next year’s general elections, Ambassador Felix Johnson Osakwe, yesterday submitted the Action Alliance, AA, Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.

Osakwe, who stormed the national secretariat of AA in Abuja in company with a mammoth crowd of party faithful and supporters, the former envoy, who had picked up his forms over the weekend, while submitting the forms, told his teeming followers that “the nation needs a versatile, untainted, fresh and widely respected and exposed personality to lead the country out of the woods, especially past leaders have been bereft of ideas on how to lead a modern nation state.”

“The over 200 million Nigerians,” Ambassador Osakwe said: “need a new lease of life,” adding that, he is coming on board the AA train to bring visible change to foster a more equitably prosperous nation on the citizenry, as the time has come for Nigerians to queue behind a decently exposed personality with political will to right the wrongs of the past by ensuring that poverty is reduced to the barest minimum in the life of the people.

“Security, education, massive youth empowerment and capacity building, integration and peaceful collaboration of all segments of the Nigerian society, job creation and employment through massive capacity,” the Ukwuani Delta State-born human developer said are his major priorities.

The diplomat noted that food sufficiency shouldn’t be a major problem in a nation with the vast arable land as Nigeria and to this, he said, when given the mandate by Nigerians, his administration will ensure Nigerians produce massively what they consume and even export to nations of the world.

For too long Osakwe further stressed that, Nigeria has remained an import – driven nation a situation he said has almost crippled the socio-economic life of the citizens as he sated that he would ensure he changes the ugly narratives of the Nigerian State by ensuring that the country attains her full potentials and become an export driven nation.

“The refineries will work effectively, we shall link the Nigerian gas resources with the west for massive foreign exchange and force down the dollar rate for our people to live prosperous. We shall attack the monolithic nature of our economy and diversify same to build a string and virile nation from the ashes of obviously misgoverned nation.

“Nigerians irrespective of who they are or where they come from will be given equal opportunities to grow and develop as we shall unlock their potentials and the destiny of our nation. This are duties we owe posterity, the duty of birthing a new Nigeria in a new vision and mission that will undoubtedly catapult our mother land to new height in the contemporary world and we cannot afford to fail,” Ambassador Osakwe explained.

Coming at the heels of the pomp and pageantry that heralded his purchase and the submission of forms was the endorsement of the locally and internationally renowned clergy by a northern socio-political organisation, the Arewa Recruiters, AR, for the Nigeria’s presidency.

According to the leader of the group, Ibrahim Ishaq, who spoke on the need for a “suave, polished, educationally exposed man of good conscience” to succeed the incumbent in office the Arewa Recruiters have found in Ambassador Osakwe the man with “sufficient capacity to lead the country into unity and prosperity adding that with him in the saddle the people can heave sighs of relieve.

He noted that having traversed the globe and associated with ‘high and mighty’ that the politician has the strength to attract foreign investments to the county when voted to power. He pledged the support of the group to go through the thick and thin with the presidential hopeful describing him as the man of of people.

“We shall campaign for you all over the country particularly in the northern Nigeria. Our people shall be your people and we have no enemy to fight other than make them believe in our course. In you, we have found a new Nigeria leader who won’t berth an eye to change our ugly narratives as a people under one God. The Nigerian people are behind you wherever you go and we call the delegates of the AA party to give us Osakwe who is the man in whom be we believe,” the group leader stated.

Among many other groups that have endorsed the candidacy of Ambassador Osakwe from the North includes but not limited to: Anchor Minds Initiative – Movement led by its President and Founder, Comrade Emmanuel Bello; North East Youths Initiatives for better Nigeria anchored by Barr. Hamza Salih; and the National Youth Initiative for good Governance led by its National Coordinator, Comrade Ikechukwu Ogbonna.