** What aspirants need is justice, fairness, equity

By David Odama

THE Bauchi State governor and presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Bala Mohammed Tuesday dispel insinuation that the major opposition party PDP was thriving on crisis saying that there was no division or rancor in the party.

Senator Bala Mohammed said that what the aspirants need from the party was justice, fairness, equity, and a level playing ground at all times and promised to abide by the decision of the party if the zoning arrangement is adopted

” We are not divided there is no rancor in the PDP even the zoning issue can be surmounted we are all united and any decision was taken by the party we will All abide by it”. Bala Mohammed stated

Speaking while addressing delegates and other PDP members in Lafia in continuation of his Nationwide consultations, Bala said as a dedicated Nigerian and party loyalist he believes in the party supremacy of the party.

“I believe in the party supremacy, I am running for the presidency but at any given time the party says Bala Mohammed stop at this point I will stop. I have all it takes to fix this country. I have the experience and the pedigree to provide the desired leadership that will make Nigeria great”, the Bauchi governor declared.

Bala who promised to create jobs and addresses security challenges confronting the country and improve the economy of the country if given the mandate as president, urged Nigerians to pray for the peace and unity of the country.

The presidential aspirant also urge delegates to support his ambition to enable him to excel in his aspiration regretting that corruption instituted by a few individuals has brought the nation to the state the people found themselves.

