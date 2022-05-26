.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo, on Thursday, warned that Nigerians’ future was at stake owing to the alleged plots by desperate politicians to sway party delegates with hard currencies during imminent presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress in Abuja

Yobo, who stated this in a communique issued at the end of an assessment meeting of the Grassroots Mobilisation Initiative for Good Governance, asked delegates to stop “bad people” from accessing the opportunity to continue to misgovern the country.

According to the communique, which was jointly signed by the group’s Chairman, Board Of Trustees, Mr Joseph Yobo; the National Coordinator, Samaila Musa; and the National Secretary Barr Tracy Kanu- Ejim, the meeting examined the unfolding events in the buildup to the 2023 fresh round of elections.

Also read

2023: Yobo, Musa, others float Grassroots Mobilisation Initiative

It reads, “The rising level of desperation, particularly for the various parties presidential tickets were highlighted.

“It was noted also that the usual desperate efforts being exerted by politicians to gain the support of their party delegates by every means and tactic, including compromise through financial seduction is at an alarming high.

“With the emerging trends in the country that are pregnant with complications and unforeseen consequences, it has become imperative to call the attention of all the various party delegates as to whom responsibility would ultimately lie if democracy and the future of Nigerian children become endangered.

“This is important and urgent as already, the presidential nominating contests in the two major parties: the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are causing apprehension to the extent that they may not vote competent nominees who are credible and efficiently ready to the governor even represent the interests of a majority of the parties’ supporters.

“We are thus compelled by decent patriotism and love of country and fellow citizenship to act quickly to call the attention of delegates on all the parties to the need for caution, extra prudence and vigilance in the discharge of the solemn responsibility of selecting credible candidates to be presented to the Nigerian voters.

“It is important to point out here that the fate of the entire country and the future of democracy is solely dependent on the manner in which the party delegates discharge the candidate selection role entrusted to them.

“The delegates who are by every implication, representatives of the various and collective interests of the entire Nation for the moment, must therefore resist every temptation that would make them betray the trust reposed in them by God and man.

“As they go about discharging this trust, they must bear in mind that Nigerian voters would at the end of the day be left with no option but to be bound to the limited space for choice among the only alternatives presented for them irrespective of their credibility and merit or the lack of same.

“We, therefore, call on all party delegates to eschew personal temptations and place the nation’s interest and the future of our children above every other consideration. Delegates must avoid costly adventures that would end up producing incompetent and inept political leaders who will continue to exploit the people, thereby thriving on emotional-driven courses, sowing seeds of communal discord, causing divisions and leaving the people more unsecured and impoverished.

“Their actions should particularly be guided by the reality that the people’s trust in the government is at a historical low. Often times elections may not deliver the kind of political leaders the people need.

“Yet, governance in a democracy is still considered the preferred system which is why primary elections by political parties must place sufficient emphasis on evaluating nominees with an eye toward competence at governing and a strong vision for the Nation’s future.

“Finally, we caution the delegates to bear in mind that every action(s), they take today, will not go unnoticed and in the fullness of time, they will be called to account for the consequences of their commission or omission.”

The meeting was also attended by Hon. Emeka Richards Onwuka Richards (Secretary, BOT), Ayo Faseke (Member, BOT), members of the Board Of Trustees, National Executives and all Zonal and State Coordinators as well as the other critical stakeholders of the organisation.

Vanguard News Nigeria