By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former Minister of Transport and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi has declared that he is the most experienced among all the aspirants in the 2023 presidential race.

The former Minister who made this known Thursday while addressing Benue APC delegates in Makurdi, ahead of the presidential primaries of the party urged the delegates to vote for him because of his pedigree assuring that he possesses the credentials to fix the challenges facing the country.

While reeling out his experiences as a two-term Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, two-term Governor of the state and Minister of the Federal Republic for seven years, he declared that he was conversant with most of the issues bedeviling the country.

He said: “I am the most experienced aspirant and have the credentials to fix this country. I have been Speaker for two terms, Governor of Rivers for two terms and Minister for seven years.

“Before I became Governor, I was the Chairman of Speakers’ Forum for terms. I know the issues in this country. I’ve traversed the country and I have what it takes to transform Nigeria.”

While assuring that he would replicate his development strides as Governor of Rivers State in Nigeria if elected president in 2023, Mr. Amaechi stated that his administration would ensure that it placed money in the hands of most Nigerians and not just a few individuals.

In the area of security the presidential hopeful reminded the delegates that he was Governor at a time when Rivers state faced the challenge of insecurity occasioned by the activities of militant groups “and I was able to subdue the insecurity in the state. I will deploy that strategy to check the insecurity in the country.”

He stated that he would be active in ensuring that his promises were realised. He also told delegates that as Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, he was termed a union leader for fighting for the rights of Nigerians.

He said further: “Women will also enjoy equal opportunities like the men; when I come to power.”

In his remarks, the APC Chairman in the state, Austin Agada said Benue people were proud to identify with the likes of Mr. Amaechi, who he said was a dogged fighter and a lover of justice.

He said, “You have proven to Nigerians the stuff you are made of and you’ve made your mark on the political landscape of the country.” 9

Agada who acknowledged the leadership role the Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume was playing to ensure the growth of the party, stressed that under the APC, “Nigeria shall be restored back to its original state.”