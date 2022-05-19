By Adeola Badru

Rivers State governor and one of the presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Nyesom Wike on Thursday, expressed his commitment to embrace restructuring and advance the creation of state police if elected 2023.

He expressed the commitment, while addressing delegates in the state to the national convention of the party slated to hold later this month at the Agodi Government House, Ibadan.

The PDP presidential hopeful while addressing the over 180 delegates, said he has much believe in restructuring, adding that the nation might not survive without the creation of state police.

Governor Wike while canvassing for votes, said he is the best man for the job, urging the delegates to support people with good character and consistency in order to take Nigeria to a greater heights.

He said: “I am a firm believer in restructuring. I will restructure the country if I become the president.”

“The only project the present administration in the country could offer Nigerians is banditry. I have said it many times and I will say it again, creation of state police will address insurgency in the country.”

Governor Wike pleaded with all the delegates to support his presidential ambition so as to clinch the ticket of the party during the May 28 party’s convention in Abuja.

He, however, promised that he would not leave the party even if he did not win the presidential ticket, maintaining that he would continue to work for PDP.

While speaking, another presidential aspirant of PDP in attendance, Ayodele Fayose stated that PDP in the south west would go to the convention with one voice.

Fayose who was the former governor of Ekiti State is optimistic that the delegates in the south west would go to the convention with 85% of their votes in one place.

He added that he and other like mind aspirants would meet soon to present a common front ahead of the party’s national convention.

In a remark, Governor Seyi Makinde assured Wike of his support in making his dream a reality.