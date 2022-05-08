Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Governor of Bauchi state and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, Senator Bala Mohammed has promised to abide by whatever decision reached by his party on which zone of the country gets the presidential ticket.

The Governor who made his position known in Makurdi noted that the decision of the party was being awaited by the aspirants assuring that the decision would be in the interest of all.

He said: “Zoning is a party issue, we are waiting, there is nothing that has been mentioned by the party. I am a party man anytime zoning is agree on, I will abide by it.

“I do not know whether it will be zoned to the North or South, or that it will be monolithic zoning or rotation. No one knows wether it will be zoned to the North East, North Central or South East.

“But wherever it is zoned, I will definitely abide by the party’s decision because I am a good party man and I will stick by the decision of my party.”

The former FCT Minister said he was in the presidential race to bring his wealth of experience to rescue the country from the All Progressives Congress, APC, maladministration

He said: “I am in the race because I have traversed many constituencies in my career and I understand the country very well. I know the prevalence of mistrust and suspicion, ethnic animosity, here and there; herder and farmers clashes.

“Some of the manifestations are very foreign, particularly in Benue. These are some of the deviations we are suffering because there is no government or governance.

“We heard that some foreigners were brought into this country for election purposes and the foreigners have not left; they are still here. We must work with the state governments to secure the country.

“We cannot surrender our safety and security to a clueless administration at the center; you cannot allow exclusion and nepotism to drive disillusionment and to cause misconception up to the extent of threatening our collective heritage as Nigerians.”