LAGOS—Head of Politics and Governance of the Redeemed Christian Church, RCCG, Pastor Timothy Olaniyan, yesterday, said he spoke for himself, when he said, weekend, that the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential hopeful, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, remained the only child of God and a pastor that could change the narrative of governance in Nigeria, and not the church.



Clarifying issues, yesterday, Olaniyan, who spoke at an event organised by New Era Nigeria , said he did not speak for the Church.