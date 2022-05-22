Immediate past Minister of Transportation and frontline Presidential aspirant in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has assured that he would run an all-inclusive government where everyone would be a stakeholder and contribute to nation building, if he clinches his party’s ticket and wins in the general election.

The former Transportation Minister made the remarks during a consultative visit to the Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello and delegates of the party at the Government House Lokoja, Friday.

Amaechi who lauded Governor Bello for his ambition to be President in his fourties, however said he(Amaechi) is the most experienced of all the aspirants, strong enough to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the general elections.

“This is the 28th state that I have visited in the course of my consultations. I’m not one of the aspirants, I am the leading aspirant in the party.



Again, I welcome my friend Gov. Bello who wants to run, he is a young man, he is entitled to run for the office of the President but I have more experience in governance and leadership roles than him.

“I will carry everybody along. To appoint the Minister coming from Kogi, I will come to you people and allow you to nominate whom you want. The reason for that, is to get everybody involved so that you can approach your Minister and your Minister will know that he is responsible to you.

“Pls don’t vote for anybody else, vote for me. As Speaker, I was Chairman of Speakers’ Forum, as Governor, I was the Chairman of Governors’ Forum twice, as DG of President Buhari Campaign, I managed everybody, I managed the campaign, that’s experience. And at the end of the day, we elected President Buhari. The first time in Nigeria that we removed an incumbent government. So we were determined as we are determined now”, he said.

Responding, Governor Bello who was represented by his Deputy, Chief Dr. Edward Onoja, welcomed his co-aspirant, saying,” Your Excellency, I was very elated when on the day of your Thanksgiving/ declaration you physically showed your strength and stamina by running round the field. No doubt, the next President of Nigeria will come to the table with physical and mental strength. We believe that God will give Nigeria the best product that can secure, unite and foster peace in the country. We appreciate that you even remembered to come to Kogi State. To have gone round 28 States, it shows stamina, it shows strength. Wewish you well,” he said.