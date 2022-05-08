CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele

•CBN Gov has right to contest — Group

By Nnamdi Ojiego& Henry Umoru

Following the purchase of presidential nomination form for the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, by a group of farmers, the apex bank head has said the development didn’t imply that he has joined the presidential race.



He, however, said the question of whether he would run for the exalted office, would be answered by God in the next few days.



The farmers, under the auspices of Commodity Associations in Nigeria, purchased the form for Emefiele last Wednesday in Abuja, creating the impression that the CBN has formally thrown his hat into the ring.



Responding to the development on his Twitter handle, Emefiele said running for president requires divine intervention.



He said: “I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the office of President in the 2023 general elections: I have not come to that decision.



“I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me presidential nomination forms: I thank them most profusely.



“However, should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my hard-earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my nomination forms, without proxies, in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



“And should I not run for elected office, I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.



“This is a serious decision that requires God’s Divine intervention. In the next few days, the Almighty will so direct.”



Meanwhile, a group, Coalition of North-Central Youths Vanguard for Emefiele, has taken a swipe at those attacking the CBN Governor on the matter.

A statement by its Publicity Secretary, Ameenah Hayatudeen, described Emefiele as the right person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.



The statement reads: “Members of the Coalition of North-Central Youths Vanguard for Emefiele categorically state that the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele has not broken any law by purchasing the presidential forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



“While we are aware of the provisions of Section 9 of the CBN Act which states that: “the Governor and the Deputy Governor shall devote the whole of their time to the service of the Bank and while holding office shall not engage in any full or part-time employment or vocation whether remunerated or not except such personal and charitable causes as may be determined by the board and which do not conflict with or detract from their full-time duties.”



“From the above provision, the CBN Governor or Deputy Governor cannot be involved in any other employment or vocation while in office. Arising from this, therefore, how do we define employment or vocation?



“Employment means “the state of having paid work”. Vocation means “a person’s employment or main occupation”.



“Based on these definitions above, can it then be said that seeking election into the office of the President of Nigeria is an employment or vocation? The answer must surely be negative. Anything other than that will be the most artificial interpretation to suit a sinister purpose.”

