By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

CANADIANS and United State citizens of Nigerian descent have appealed to President Mohammadu Buhari to openly endorse Rotimi Amaechi’s presidential bid now ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.

The group under the umbrella of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi-Move Up (CRA-Move Up) Campaign, Canada/USA, in their sustained campaign in support of the former minister noted that though Amaechi has huge national support already, an open endorsement by the President may just be the icing on the cake to seal Amaechi’s grab of the APC ticket.

Speaking to Vanguard in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, from Ontario, Canada, the Director-General for the diaspora group, Ogoni born Joe Korka-Waadah, a political management consultant, said, ” *We are aware Mr President has avoided openly announcing who to support to succeed him, no doubt, for reasons best known to him.

“But we are also aware that for a president who is passionate about integrity, merit and capacity, no associate, political godson or ally fits the bill on Buhari’s preference for a successor than the former Rivers state governor who has proven a dependable pillar on the success story of the president’s civil rule.

“With his uncommon pedigree, a wealth of leadership experience, outstanding track record and rare integrity, the President, like all well-meaning Nigerians can’t go wrong backing the former Rivers governor to emerge next president of Nigeria.

“This is why we sincerely appeal to Mr President to break his personal protocol and publicly declare his vote of confidence in Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. We are very hopeful, that the President and APC delegates will do the needful at the appointed time and Nigeria will be better for it.”