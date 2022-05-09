Godwin Emefiele

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue Coalition for Emefiele, BCE, 2023 has described as laughable the call by some persons on the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Dr. Godwin Emefiele to resign his position following the purchase of the presidential nomination form for him by groups and individuals, saying those making the call were ignorant of the position of the law.

The BCE in a statement issued Sunday in Makurdi by its Secretary, Jeremiah Cheren, insisted that Dr. Emefiele had not flouted any law and must be allowed to associate freely as a Nigerian citizen.

Part of the statement read, “we have read the attacks from different quarters against the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and can only laugh at the innate ignorance embedded in these attacks.

“Unsurprisingly, of all the persons who have purchased nomination forms, none has been most vilified than the CBN Governor, a testament to the fact that without even campaigning or saying a word, his sterling credentials at the helm at the apex bank has marked him out as a strong contender for the Nigerian presidency.

“We have seen statements from persons calling on Governor Emefiele to resign from the apex bank, a position that holds no water at law.”

While urging all detractors of the CBN Governor to take a closer look at the provisions of the extant laws of the country on the matter, the Coalition referred them to the provisions of “Section 137 (1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended.

“Section 137 (1)(g)provides that ‘A person shall not be qualified for election to the office of President if; ‘being a person employed in the civil or public service of the Federation or of any State, he has not resigned, withdrawn or retired from the employment at least thirty days before the date of the election.’

“The Emphasis is on ‘thirty days before the date of the election’ and the presidential election is next year with a lot of days and months intervening, so it offends reason that Emefiele’s detractors want him to resign his present appointment months before the main election.

“Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act as amended being cited by his naysayers that provides for individuals contesting elective positions to resign their appointments before the primary election cannot override the Nigerian Constitution and consequently is ultra vires.

“In fact, the said section of the Electoral Act has been a subject of challenge. A Federal High Court in Abia State has struck down the provision of that section and the matter is presently on appeal. So, why should a controversial section presently being debated at the courts bog down the forward leaps of Governor Emefiele?

“The Nigerian Constitution again in Section 1 gives hard knocks on the head at the arguments against Governor Emefiele.

“Section 1(1) provides: ‘This Constitution is supreme and its provisions shall have binding force on the authorities and persons throughout the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’

“Subsection 3 further provides: ‘If any other law is inconsistent with the provisions of this Constitution, this Constitution shall prevail, and that other law shall, to the extent of the inconsistency, be void.’

“Hence by the combined strength of section 1(1)((3) of the 1999 Constitution, section 84(12) of the Electoral Act comes crumbling like a pack of cards.

“Instructively, the Nigerian Supreme Court in INEC v. Musa (2003) 3 NWLR (Pt. 806) 72, held that civil/public servants can belong to political parties as an expression of their fundamental right of freedom of association.

“Hence, on the strength of INEC v. Musa, Governor Emefiele is absolutely right to contest the election primary while retaining his seat as the CBN helmsman. This right to freedom of association is provided for in section 40 of the 1999 Constitution. The said section says:

‘Every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons, and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any other association for the protection of his interests.’

“We have seen and can authoritatively say that the law is on the side of Governor Emefiele as he has not flouted a single provision of the law.

Continuing, the BCE noted that Dr. Emefiele’s detractors had also appealed to section 9 of the CBN Act as it effects the Governor and his deputies in their contention.

“That section says they ‘shall devote the whole of their time to the service of the Bank and, while holding office, shall not engage in any full or part-time employment or vocation, whether remunerated or not, except such charitable causes as may be determined by the Board and which do not conflict with or conflict with their full-time duties.’

“But we saw earlier that the combined effect of section 1(1)(3) renders this section of the CBN Act a nullity, moreover, INEC v. Musa cited above was very particular about these kind of issues.

“The court held that such laws like that of section 84(12) of the Electoral Act are derogations from constitutionally protected rights. Moreover, it remains to be shown how membership of a political party constitutes such distraction.”