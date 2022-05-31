By Egufe Yafugborhi

TO retain the presidency in 2023 with Atiku Abubakar as People’s Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, All Progressives Congress (APC) has been advised to fly former minister Rotimi Amaechi’s ticket with a northern running mate as its sure bet.

APC diaspora support group, the Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi-Move Up (CRA-Move Up) Campaign, Canada/USA, gave the advice in dismissal of trending argument about APC picking a northerner as presidential flag bearer to match Atiku if the ruling party wants to retain control of federal government.

Advancing the strength and salability of an Amaechi ticket with a popular northern running mate, Director General of the Diaspora group, Joe Korka-Waadah, told Vanguard in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, that, “Most Northerners themselves don’t subscribe to having one of them continue at the helms for another eight years.”

Korka-Waadah, a Canadian of Ogoni descent said, “Northerners believe in the unity of this country like every one of us and would do the best they could to preserve that unity. All the APC needs is to ensure she presents a Southerner of proven integrity, character and track record in public service to run against Atiku.

“That’s where Amaechi comes in. CRA (Amaechi) is a turn around specialist. His transformation of the rail sector is a great selling point. With his pedigree, humility, stewardship legacies and pan Nigeria connections in strong bond with the North in recent times, Amaechi is just the joker APC needs to defeat Atiku. So let no one entertain fears. With CRA, victory is assured.”