By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has declared his intention to contest for the position of president on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, with the promise that he would not let Nigeria to sink if elected president in 2023.

Akpabio who made his formal declaration at the Ikot Ekpene township Stadium, in Ikot Ekpene local government area of Akwa Ibom on Wednesday, described his declaration as uncommon and a trumpet call for unity and action.

Akpabio who appreciated stakeholders of the party who graced the occasion from within and outside Nigeria, also promised to restore Nigeria’s dignity, and to pursue national unity with zeal as he did when he was a governor.

He specially appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for the patriotic work he has done, and particularly for giving hope and direction to governance, and fighting corruption with uncompromising zeal.

His words: “In 2007 the Eagle landed in Akwa Ibom State. By 2015 when the eagle departed your lives were not the same again. In 2023, I stand to declare that the will of God for this nation shall be done. I am here to deliver a message.

“The message I am bringing to you is not just a message of continuity of the infrastructure, human empowerment, the story of turning boys into men, story of the compulsory education for all Nigerian children, of opening the gates of the government house to all Nigerians, sending both Muslims and Christians on pilgrimage.

“It is also a message of restoration of your dignity, of your greatness within the ECOWAS region, African nation and the rest of the world. I am here, very determined to pay the debt of gratitude I owe to you and to our great nation for the various opportunities you gave me to serve in high offices of public trust.

” I am determined not to let our nation sink, but to drink from the deep well of experience I have acquired in those offices. Therefore I Senator Godswill Akpabio, hereby declare my intention to seek the nomination of my great party, the All Progressives Congress to become not just a candidate, but your next president come 2023.

“You have had a lot of declarations. Let me pronounce to you that this one is uncommon.

I have come with these key items on my agenda: to secure lives and properties; to make unity the touchstone of our nationhood; and to invigorate our economy, prosper our citizenry and promote democracy”

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State, and former Senate minority leader, thanked his people for the opportunity they gave to him to see Nigeria beyond the State.

He therefore assured that if elected president in 2023 that he would ensure that the labours of past leaders of Nigeria shall never be in vain, adding that the uncommon transformation of Nigeria and making the country an African showpiece is his

dream for Nigeria.

” I have come to build based on their developmental strides; to serve our country with heart and might-serve her as a nation bound in freedom, peace and unity, where the dividends of democracy shall be guaranteed. This is why I am seeking to be your President”, Senator Akpabio said.

He stressed that as governor: “Not only did we win uncountable awards & honours, and commendations from institutions like the United States Congress, the Nigeria Defence Academy, prestigious institutions of higher learning, prominent religious and ethnic organizations; even Wikkileaks, referenced myself as a leader to watch due to my infrastructural revolution and efforts in industrial development”